Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VGI opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.32.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Top 3 Financial Stocks Set to Gain From Looser Regulations
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Can BioMarin Stock Live Up to Wall Street’s High Expectations?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.