Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,577 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vista Outdoor worth $123,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -245.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $665.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Aegis lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

