Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

NYSE VTLE opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $155,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,538.76. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 2,590.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 234.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

