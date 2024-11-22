Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VYGR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $5.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $296.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $24.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,525.82. This trade represents a 6.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,132,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 702,030 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,668,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

