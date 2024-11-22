Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.06 and last traded at $70.27. 98,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 764,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $327.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 29.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

