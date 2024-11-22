Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Charles L. Wilkins Sells 5,000 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,591.50. The trade was a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WBS opened at $60.56 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Several research firms have commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Webster Financial by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

