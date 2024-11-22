Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Charles L. Wilkins Sells 5,000 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,591.50. The trade was a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Webster Financial Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of WBS opened at $60.56 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Webster Financial by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
