Wedbush Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $50.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $47.76 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $913.55 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is -88.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. This trade represents a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 172.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $185,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

