Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Trimmed by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,766,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,448,000 after acquiring an additional 129,270 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

Welltower Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $137.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $140.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 176.32%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

