Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans — Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of HIX stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
