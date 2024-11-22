What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for NETGEAR Q4 Earnings?

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NETGEAR in a report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for NETGEAR’s current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NETGEAR’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NTGR opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.89 million, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,360. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,896,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after buying an additional 247,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,642,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 137.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 204,734 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 329,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

