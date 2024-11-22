WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 176,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 63,135 shares.The stock last traded at $36.19 and had previously closed at $36.40.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $601.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,304,000. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 245,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.