WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 444,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the previous session’s volume of 118,250 shares.The stock last traded at $79.68 and had previously closed at $80.04.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

