Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 177.4% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,004,810. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.46.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $268.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.95. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

