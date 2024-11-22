Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Buys 97 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $292.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $294.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.