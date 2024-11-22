Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VBR opened at $211.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $162.45 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

