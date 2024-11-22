X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $26.66. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 2,347,060 shares changing hands.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASHR. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1,687.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 43.2% during the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

