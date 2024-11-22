XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) Trading Up 4% – What’s Next?

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 5,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 620,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

