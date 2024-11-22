Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Shares Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.73 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24). 2,376,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.95 ($0.23).
Yolo Leisure and Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £17.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.75.
Yolo Leisure and Technology Company Profile
Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.
