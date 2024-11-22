YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 50365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.37.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $6,890,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 932,212 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,685.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 294,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.9% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 745,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.