Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 957.1% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3,088.9% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,069 shares of company stock worth $2,842,965. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.

NYSE:YUM opened at $134.22 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.70 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

