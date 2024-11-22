Zacks Research Has Negative View of FirstEnergy Q3 Earnings

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FE. Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Report on FE

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $42.13 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.