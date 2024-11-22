Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for IFF Earnings

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

