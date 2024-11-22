ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0595

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $552,676.65 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00045952 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.