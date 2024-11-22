Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Zelira Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.
About Zelira Therapeutics
Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.
