1,171 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by Prospera Private Wealth LLC

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 94.1% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 89,219 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $2,008,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Trading Up 3.7 %

UPST stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $2,714,605.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,506.80. This trade represents a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $51,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 343,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,261.06. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 451,742 shares of company stock valued at $24,719,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

