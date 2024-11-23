17,102 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 134.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 494.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 366,331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,658,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 194,390 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Melius upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Melius Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.