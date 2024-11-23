185,183 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 185,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,302,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 231,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 48,346 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 80,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 545,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of TTMI opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

In related news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $151,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,395.34. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,694.40. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,044 shares of company stock worth $292,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

