2,170 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $547.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $416.57 and a 52-week high of $551.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

