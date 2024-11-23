24,992 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $102,615,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,670,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,774,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,947,000. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,212,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 255.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.