2,806 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $624,749,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $486,018,000 after purchasing an additional 48,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $149.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day moving average is $168.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

