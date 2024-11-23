41,253 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 258.3% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. QVR LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 428,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,244 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.