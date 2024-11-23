4,318 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

View Our Latest Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.