47,337 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $5,709,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,793,393.07. The trade was a 26.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total value of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,175.82. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,760 shares of company stock worth $30,026,712. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $207.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $81.03 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.25%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.