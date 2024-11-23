49 Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,145 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,498,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 608,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 353,384 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $230.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.74. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36. On average, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

