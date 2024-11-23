49 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPLV stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $60.64 and a twelve month high of $74.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

