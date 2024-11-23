59,801 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,801 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.