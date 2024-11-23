66,567 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 66,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DISV opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

