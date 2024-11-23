70,471 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 215,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.40. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.