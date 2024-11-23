A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing ResignsOn November 18, 2024, A10 Networks, Inc. announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Karen Thomas has resigned as the Executive V

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read A10 Networks’s 8K filing here.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles