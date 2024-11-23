abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.56 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.59). abrdn Asia Focus shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.56), with a volume of 74,656 shares.

abrdn Asia Focus Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 279.33. The stock has a market cap of £433.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,149.44 and a beta of 0.62.

abrdn Asia Focus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. abrdn Asia Focus’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn Asia Focus

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

In other abrdn Asia Focus news, insider Krishna Shanmuganathan acquired 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £24,849.84 ($31,151.86). Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

