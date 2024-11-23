Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

