Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRX
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.