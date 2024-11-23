Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,180 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,014,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after buying an additional 82,175 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NYSE TTE opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $58.46 and a one year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

