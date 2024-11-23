Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 678,241 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,811,000 after purchasing an additional 518,075 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after buying an additional 230,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after buying an additional 196,011 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $262.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.88 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,504 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.15.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

