Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,069 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 89,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 57,741 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 7.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.