Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 47,063 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,063 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 5.9% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,700 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,510,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,647,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFUV stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $44.10.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

