Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Shares Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,353.50 and last traded at $1,322.00. 2,983 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,153% from the average session volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,268.72.

Adyen Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,467.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,352.41.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

