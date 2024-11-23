ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Issue $1.11 Dividend

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 1.1088 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $54.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut ageas SA/NV from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

