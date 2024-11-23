Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.55, but opened at $107.01. Albemarle shares last traded at $108.24, with a volume of 256,773 shares changing hands.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Baird R W downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.47.

The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -9.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 239.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 28.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 705,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,839,000 after purchasing an additional 157,319 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 392.6% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 32.4% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 521,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 127,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 123,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

