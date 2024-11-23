Alesco Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 584,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 713.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 55,494 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

