Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $21,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $282,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 139.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $135.74 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.92 and a 52-week high of $138.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.10.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

